Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Price Target Increased to C$2.04 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Graphite One (CVE:GPH) had its price target lifted by Fundamental Research from C$0.52 to C$2.04 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GPH opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Graphite One has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$87.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.83.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

