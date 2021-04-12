Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Price Target Increased to C$2.04 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Graphite One (CVE:GPH) had its price target lifted by Fundamental Research from C$0.52 to C$2.04 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GPH opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Graphite One has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$87.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.83.
