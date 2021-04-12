Goose Finance (EGG) Market Capitalization Tops $33.14 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $23.30 or 0.00038826 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $33.14 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00053881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00086164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.22 or 0.00641905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00041522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00034504 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,504,494 coins and its circulating supply is 1,422,142 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

