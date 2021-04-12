Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.