Gold Royalty Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on April 19th (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty’s (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 19th. Gold Royalty had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Gold Royalty’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GROY stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Company Profile

There is no company description available for Gold Royalty Corp.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.