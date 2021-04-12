GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,563.85 ($20.43).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,300.40 ($16.99) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,259.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,350.85.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 638 shares of company stock worth $867,635.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.