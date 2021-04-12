Gifto (GTO) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Gifto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $89.04 million and approximately $69.36 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gifto has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.05 or 0.00666604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00087604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00036260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00042813 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

