Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 6.2%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 111,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,695,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 2,942,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,785,776 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 132,452 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

