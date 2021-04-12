Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNGBY. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of GNGBY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.83. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861. Getinge has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.5226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

