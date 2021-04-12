GeoCoin (GEO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,359.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $3,359.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00063032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.28 or 0.00411930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,013.31 or 0.99972089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00138860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000848 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

