Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Stephen Wilson Purchases 3 Shares

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Stephen Wilson acquired 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,060 ($66.11) per share, with a total value of £151.80 ($198.33).

Genus stock opened at GBX 5,150 ($67.29) on Monday. Genus plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,126 ($40.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,047.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,502.94.

Get Genus alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Genus from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.