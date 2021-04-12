GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Receives $24.05 Average PT from Brokerages

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.05 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,698.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $3,017,614. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 65,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 255,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 137,341 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $23.99 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

