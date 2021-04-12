GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOP. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of GLOP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. 726,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,938. The stock has a market cap of $131.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.42 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. Research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

