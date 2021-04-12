Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Copart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CPRT stock opened at $118.03 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.38.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.
In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.