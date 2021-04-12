Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Copart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock opened at $118.03 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.