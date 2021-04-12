Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes $447,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Humana by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 35,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $417.74 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.54 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

