Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Makes New Investment in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $51.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

