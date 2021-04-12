Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $184.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Truist upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.