Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 341,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,207,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.