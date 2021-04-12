Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $509,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,760 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,685 shares of company stock worth $17,160,780. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

