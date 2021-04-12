Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 526 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. United Bank grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $97.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

