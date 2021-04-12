Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires New Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,212,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QIAGEN by 905.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after buying an additional 650,114 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in QIAGEN by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,409,000 after buying an additional 573,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in QIAGEN by 2,750.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after buying an additional 358,951 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QGEN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.