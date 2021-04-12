Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Neutral

Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fuji Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FELTY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 884. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

