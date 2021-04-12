Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $649,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $256.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.87 and a 1-year high of $256.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

