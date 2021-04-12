Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 390,230 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,725 shares of company stock valued at $60,498,347 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

STX opened at $80.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $80.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.