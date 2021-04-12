Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $42.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

