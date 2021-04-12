Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,938 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,699,000 after purchasing an additional 889,415 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

WY stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

