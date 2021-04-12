Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,285.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,083.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,828.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,187.60 and a 52 week high of $2,289.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

