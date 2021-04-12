Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,234 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.35 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

