Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Commerzbank raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

