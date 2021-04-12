FortKnoxster (FKX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.97 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 130.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 240.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00055804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00086560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00616834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00034745 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.