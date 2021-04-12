Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) fell 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.56 and last traded at $36.62. 2,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 186,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

FBRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, (FBRC) initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $483.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,191 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

