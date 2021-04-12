FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $43.21 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,173 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 699,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 775.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,578,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $740,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,115 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.99 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.