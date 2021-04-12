FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 33,367 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,367 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 166.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CL King raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.45. 569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,782. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

