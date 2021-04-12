FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 112,428 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,428 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 0.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.62. 169,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,779,941. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $45.39 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.