FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.23% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of NYSE SPFR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,507. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $12.10.
Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Company Profile
