FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WORK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.90. 33,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339,873. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.91 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $328,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,624 shares of company stock worth $7,030,232 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WORK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

