FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 8,585 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,093,371 shares of company stock worth $383,945,497. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.55. 20,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,469. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PENN. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

