Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.88% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $44.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

