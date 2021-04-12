Flagship Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,382 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 176.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,550,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $126.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

