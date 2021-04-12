Flagship Private Wealth LLC Buys 272 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after buying an additional 839,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after buying an additional 746,729 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,624,000 after buying an additional 638,238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

