Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.12). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 186,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,065,877. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.17.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fisker (FSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.