Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will post $3.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $3.52 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $15.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $124.29 on Monday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

