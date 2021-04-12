First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $0.29. First Solar reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

First Solar stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11. First Solar has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,751. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,203.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

