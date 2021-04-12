First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.19.

Shares of FM stock traded down C$1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$26.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,459. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.79. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.76 and a 12 month high of C$31.57. The company has a market cap of C$18.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6799999 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

