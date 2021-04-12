First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Announces $0.01 Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.14 billion and a PE ratio of -106.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.79. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.76 and a 12 month high of C$31.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.81.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

