First PREMIER Bank Sells 884 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

