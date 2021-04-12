First PREMIER Bank Purchases 310 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of -262.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

