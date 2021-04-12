First PREMIER Bank Purchases 260 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,599,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,664,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.08 and its 200 day moving average is $136.72. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $117.37 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

