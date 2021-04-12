First PREMIER Bank Purchases 17,580 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,570 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after buying an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,583,000 after buying an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 41,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,597. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

