First PREMIER Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.15. 15,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $272.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

