First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Workiva by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $92.22. 2,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $747,041.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,113,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.